Donald Trump’s financial disclosure dropped on June 30, and buried inside 927 pages of stock trades and golf club revenue was a number I had been waiting to see in writing. His companies received almost 800 million dollars from World Liberty Financial in 2025, including more than 520 million dollars from crypto token sales and more than 250 million dollars from the sale of interests in the World Liberty business, according to Reuters. This is the same World Liberty operation now asking the federal government for a trust-bank charter tied to USD1, the stablecoin his family helped launch in the first year of his second term.

I had been waiting for that number because until this week, every figure anyone had for what this actually pays the family came from reporters reconstructing the flows. So I started looking for where the money is trying to go next, and that is how I ended up reading a bank charter application at two in the morning.

On January 5, a company created to own the bank, called WLTC Holdings LLC, filed paperwork with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the office inside the Treasury Department that decides who gets to be a national bank and then watches over them once they are. The paperwork asks the government to let it build a brand new bank called World Liberty Trust Company, National Association, based in Miami, a special kind of bank whose whole job is holding and managing money for customers.

It says that the bank will handle “the issuance of USD1, a fiat-backed digital asset designed to maintain a 1-to-1 equivalence to the U.S. dollar.”

Translation: USD1 is a digital coin that is supposed to always be worth exactly one dollar, because the company promises to keep a real dollar, or something just as safe, locked away for every coin it creates. The bank would guard that locked away pile of money, which the filing calls the reserve.

But guess what? The filing tells you that “WLTC will not have deposit insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.” Deposit insurance is the promise of every normal bank in America, the government’s guarantee that if your bank collapses you get your money back, up to 250,000 dollars of it. This bank would open without that promise, which means that if it ever fails, the people holding its coins are on their own, and we know what Trump’s business record looks like.

Now, to understand why this matters you have to understand what that federal stamp is worth. Today a company like this needs permission from watchdogs in every state where it operates, fifty separate rulebooks enforced by fifty separate offices. But a national charter replaces all of that with one federal regulator and the credibility that comes with the federal government’s approval. There is also money in it beyond the credibility, because that reserve, the pile of dollars and short term government investments standing behind billions of coins, earns interest every single day just by sitting there, and the company keeps that interest.

So the request in front of our government right now is this: the Trump family crypto operation, which produced almost 800 million dollars in World Liberty Financial income for Trump’s companies last year according to Reuters’ reading of his disclosure, wants to become a federal bank that creates the coin, guards the pile of money behind the coin, keeps the interest that pile earns, and controls how people move between the coin and real dollars, all supervised by an agency whose leadership Trump himself appointed.

Who Would Run the Bank

The names on the filing are the ones you may already know if you have been following my Kushner investigation. The proposed president and chairman of the new Trump family bank is Zach Witkoff, a co-founder of World Liberty Financial and the son of Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.

His uncle Robert Witkoff would join the board, along with Scott Alper, who oversees investments at the family’s real estate firm. The chief trust officer, the person legally responsible for guarding customers’ money, would be Mack McCain, who came from Robinhood and now serves as general counsel of World Liberty Financial.

Behind all of them sits World Liberty Financial itself, which lists Trump as co founder emeritus, names Eric and Donald Jr. as co founders, and is owned in part by DT Marks DEFI LLC, an entity belonging to Trump and his family.

Now, why all of that is a problem is somewhat obvious because the people involved are also the people who are supposed to be overseeing and regulating it, but this is where it gets strange.

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The public version of the application keeps pointing to a document it calls the Confidential Business Plan which is the Confidential Exhibit B. It doesn’t help us much to not be able to see what the actual plan is and when you look for who actually owns the company behind the bank, it points you to an organizational chart held in Confidential Exhibit A.

Well maybe we can see how the money would move between the bank and the family’s other companies? Nope, the document points you back to the sealed plan. The public file shows you the headline activities and the names on the proposed board while the sealed exhibits hold everything that would answer the real questions: the full ownership structure, the capital arrangements, the contracts with affiliated companies, the revenue splits, and who gets the interest that reserve earns.

So the government run by Trump is being asked to bless a stablecoin tied to Trump’s family as federally chartered money, and the document that would tell you who ultimately profits and how the whole thing is wired is sealed from the people being asked to trust it. What in this plan needs to stay hidden if the business is as ordinary as the company says?

There is one specific piece of what might be inside those sealed exhibits that a United States Senator has been trying to surface since January. Days before the second inauguration, a firm linked to the government of the United Arab Emirates paid 500 million dollars for roughly a 49 percent ownership stake in World Liberty Financial, in a deal signed by Eric Trump, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal.

At a Senate Banking Committee hearing in February, Senator Elizabeth Warren put that stake directly to Jonathan Gould, the Comptroller of the Currency, which makes him the country’s top bank regulator and Trump’s appointee to that job. She asked whether the application even discloses that the UAE connected firm is a principal shareholder in the proposed trust bank, and Gould declined to discuss the specifics.

I wrote about another company run by the same Emirati royal, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, used USD1 to move two billion dollars into Binance in May of last year, and Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, received a presidential pardon from Trump months later.

The Rulebook: June 24, 2026

When I went looking for the rules that would govern this bank once it existed, I found the answer at the bottom of the final page, in the signature block.

The person who decides whether World Liberty Trust Company gets its charter is Jonathan Gould, the Comptroller of the Currency, and as I mentioned, appointed by Donald Trump. On June 24 the OCC published a proposed rule laying out how companies that issue dollar pegged coins like USD1, which the industry calls stablecoins, get supervised for money laundering and sanctions. It is signed by Jonathan V. Gould, which alone is not an unusual thing: agency heads sign agency rules.

What is not normal is the same OCC leadership reviewing World Liberty Trust Company’s pending charter application also signed the proposed rulebook for the kind of uninsured stablecoin trust bank World Liberty wants to become.

Full document can be found here .

The person deciding whether the President’s family gets a federal bank is the same person who decided how gently that bank will be policed once it exists.

And the rulebook is soft or incredibly generous in exactly the places you would want it to be clear and sharp. The proposed rule says the OCC will add no requirements of its own beyond what two offices inside the Treasury Department already impose, which means Gould’s agency is handing the real policing to Treasury, the department run by Scott Bessent, whose role blocking financial records and overseeing the EA Sports deal I wrote about.

Then the rule builds in something it calls a consultation framework. Before the OCC can punish one of these coin banks, it first has to send a written warning to an office inside Bessent’s Treasury, hand over its evidence, wait thirty days, and listen to that office’s opinion about whether the bank’s own system for catching dirty money is good enough.

So that means for a bank whose program is judged good enough, the rule states it “will not be subject to enforcement action or significant supervisory action” except in cases of significant or systemic failure. My interpretation of that in plain terms is that a bank that looks good on paper is spared enforcement entirely before any examiner gets close.

If you were to put all of this into practice you would have a stablecoin bank nearly half owned by a UAE connected firm and tied to Trump’s family asking for a charter from a Comptroller Trump appointed. If it gets chartered, it operates under a rule that SAME Comptroller signed that allows for everything I just explained.

If a future examiner finds something serious enough to act on, enforcement must route through a thirty day conversation with a Treasury office inside the department Trump’s Treasury Secretary runs, and it can be turned aside before it begins if the bank is judged to have a program that reads well on paper. I wish I was kidding.

By the time I found this fight, it had been running for almost a year. Warren wrote to Gould last July, before the application was even sent, asking how the agency would prevent the President’s financial interests from bending its decisions. When the application came in January she sent letter after letter demanding the OCC pause its review until Trump and his family divest. Gould refused, and at the February hearing he told her that the only political pressure he had felt from anyone in government came from Warren herself. She answered by calling the review a sham, and she told him to his face that the moment he approved the application he would go from being a cheerleader for Trump to an accomplice in his corruption.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which speaks for more than seven hundred community organizations, filed a formal opposition letter arguing that the tangle between the applicant and World Liberty Financial makes it impossible for the OCC to act as a neutral referee, and Americans for Financial Reform, Public Citizen, and Fair Finance Watch filed objections of their own.

Representative Gregory Meeks accused the company in a House hearing of actively lining the pockets of the President’s family. Corey Frayer, who runs investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, said this is the first time in American history a president has leaned on a bank regulator to put the government’s implicit backing behind his own private business. The American Bankers Association warned that handing these charters to companies that may never do a bank’s traditional job of managing other people’s money blurs what the word bank even means, and lets companies shop around for the easiest rulebook. Then on June 16, NOTUS reported that Gould’s decision was close, quoting two former OCC staffers who would only speak anonymously for fear of professional reprisals, and one of them called a rejection of the application, in his word, inconceivable.

Here is what the public’s chance to be heard on the charter itself amounted to. The comment window opened with the January 5 filing and closed thirty days later, on February 6. Four comments made it in before it shut but the objections are all in the application’s public file, number OCC-2026-0100. There is something else, however, and we still have a small amount of time.

The Window That Closes July 24

The government gives every proposed rule a public file where anyone in the country can submit a comment, and the file number for Gould’s stablecoin rule that grants everything I outlined is OCC-2026-0463. The comment window on it closes on July 24, 2026 and this comment period helps determine the rulebook even if the charter decision comment period has closed. That means if the charter is approved, which the reporting suggests could happen any day, this rule is what governs the bank from the day it opens. The rule reaches uninsured national trust banks, which is exactly what World Liberty Trust Company is applying to become, and its very first request for public comment asks how it should apply to uninsured national trust banks. The OCC’s own guidance says it weighs comments carrying specific facts and references, and can dismiss those that only shout approve or deny without substance.

You can ask the OCC to require that any coin company operating as one of these uninsured banks publicly name the actual human beings who own it and profit from it, its foreign investors, and who keeps the interest the reserve earns, before it qualifies under the rule, because a watchdog who cannot see who profits from the bank has no way to police the risks the rule exists to catch. You can point directly to the reported UAE stake as proof that this concern is real. You can ask the OCC to give a harder, deeper review to any coin company whose ownership runs through elected officials, their families, senior government officials, or investors tied to foreign governments.

You can ask the OCC to explain how the enforcement carve out for issuers with effective compliance programs, and the consultation framework routing enforcement through Bessent’s Treasury, will function as anything other than structural protection for a politically connected bank with a foreign co owner.

These coins also come with a switch that lets the company freeze anybody’s money in place, so you can ask the OCC to require a written record and public numbers every single time that switch gets used. And you can answer the agency’s own opening question plainly, telling Gould’s office that an uninsured national trust bank issuing a stablecoin tied to sitting officials and nearly half owned by a foreign linked firm should face the strongest version of these controls, not the lightest.

To comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov, search the Docket ID OCC-2026-0463, include OCC and that docket ID in your submission, and understand that everything you write becomes part of the permanent public record.

People sometimes ask me why an investigation that started with a poisoned river in my hometown keeps ending up inside stablecoin bank charters and federal comment windows. It is the same fight every time, because the system is built to route objections somewhere they do not have to be answered. In my hometown it was a consent decree and a old data used to justify skipping the air testing that would have proven the harm. Here it is a confidential business plan and a supervision rule signed by the same man who will approve the bank. The paper looks different while the goal stays the same.

Elizabeth Warren has been fighting this since last summer and getting told she is the only pressure in the room. A coalition of seven hundred organizations put its objection on the record and watched the review roll forward. The questions that remain are the ones nobody at the OCC or Treasury or in the family wants asked out loud, and until July 24 the public still has one place left to ask them.

I am still reading and working through more of this, but this is vitally important to pay attention to even if you don’t always fully understand. That is what they are hoping for, I am here to help make sure you do.

- Kait Justice