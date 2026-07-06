Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Downwind of Truth with Kait Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mare's avatar
Mare
2d

It must give you a headache to do this type of reading and analysis. I am glad you are doing it.

Readers can see your objections to weak oversight, the link to comment to federal regulators, and the document number.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Kait Justice and others
TCampbell's avatar
TCampbell
2d

Grand theft

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kait Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture